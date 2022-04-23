TN CM consoles woman SI injured in attack, assailant held

Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday consoled a woman Sub Inspector of Police, who sustained cut injuries after she was attacked while on duty in the southern district of Tirunelveli.The assailant, who was later identified as Arumugam, aged 40, was arrested by the police, he said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday consoled a woman Sub Inspector of Police, who sustained cut injuries after she was attacked while on duty in the southern district of Tirunelveli.

The assailant, who was later identified as Arumugam, aged 40, was arrested by the police, he said. The police SI Margaret Theresa, 29, was on duty at a temple festival in Suthamalli police station limits when Arumugam entered into an argument with her and attacked her with a knife. He inflicted cut injuries on her face and neck, police said.

The SI was immediately rushed to the Government Medical College hospital in the district where she is undergoing treatment. The attacker was later nabbed and on interrogation police learnt that Theresa had booked him for drunk driving last month. Enraged over this, Arumugam had unleashed the attack on her. The police official is out of danger, said police sources.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister got in touch with the injured SI and comforted her. He enquired about her health and later directed the district administration to ensure she received the best of medicare.

Stalin announced a relief of Rs 5 lakh from the CM's public relief funds to be disbursed immediately to the injured police official.

''I contacted Margaret Theresa, Sub Inspector of Police, who was attacked in Tirunelveli, over phone and enquired about her health. The attacker has been arrested. I have directed the officials to provide high quality treatment to her,'' the CM tweeted.

