22-year-old man kills mother for refusing Rs 100 for alcohol

PTI | Baripada | Updated: 23-04-2022 19:39 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 19:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old man allegedly killed his mother in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district after she refused him Rs 100 for buying alcohol, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened in Hatapadia Sahi village in Jashipur police station area on Friday night, they said.

Saroj Naik, who was already drunk, assaulted his mother Shalandi (58) with a log of wood after she refused to give him Rs 100 for buying more alcohol. Shalandi had kept the money for buying rice, police said.

The woman died on the spot after profuse bleeding, they said.

The son fled the spot soon after the incident and a hunt is on for him, police said.

Police got to know about the incident on Saturday morning, following which they recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem.

A murder case has been registered, said Khyamasagar Panda, the inspector-in-charge of Jashipur police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

