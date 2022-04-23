Ukraine president spoke with UK's Johnson about "new phase" of military aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has spoken with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson about a "new phase" of military aid, including the provision of heavy weapons, the president's deputy chief of staff Andriy Sybiga said on Saturday.

Speaking on national television, Sybiga said the pair also talked about further financial support for Ukraine on the call.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)