Nepalese national held with drugs

PTI | Maharajganj | Updated: 24-04-2022 11:02 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 11:00 IST
Nepalese national held with drugs
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A Nepalese national has been arrested after drugs worth Rs 20 lakh were allegedly found in his possession in the Sonauli area along the Indo-Nepal border here, police said on Sunday.

Ajai Singh Chetri (24) from Nepal was arrested on Saturday evening during a routine check and 20.75 gm of heroin was recovered from him, in-charge, Sonauli police station, Manoj Kumar Rai, said The arrest was made by a joint team of the Sahastra Seema Bal (SSB) and police, he said.

The accused has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police have decided to take the help of the Nepalese Police to trace out his links with other smugglers in Nepal and India, Rai said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

