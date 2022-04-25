Ukraine says Russian attacks in east are being rebuffed

Ukraine's defense ministry said on Monday Russia was continuing to attack in eastern Ukraine but was being pushed back.

Defence Ministry spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said Russian forces had attempted to break through the defenses of towns including Rubizhne, Popasna, Sievierodonetsk, Maryinka, and Avdiivka, and were attempting to advance from the town of Izyum towards Barvinkove and Sloviansk.

