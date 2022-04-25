Left Menu

Mexico's President to present a plan to control inflation on food items in a week

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 25-04-2022 20:22 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 20:21 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Mexico

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday the government will present a plan to control inflation on food items in a week.

Lopez Obrador said during his regular news conference that food producers should boost their activities for Mexico's market to become self-sufficient.

