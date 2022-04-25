Mexico's President to present a plan to control inflation on food items in a week
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday the government will present a plan to control inflation on food items in a week.
Lopez Obrador said during his regular news conference that food producers should boost their activities for Mexico's market to become self-sufficient.
