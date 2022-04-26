Left Menu

Japan's jobless rate falls to 2.6% in Mar - govt

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was lower than the 2.7% reported for February, which was also the median forecast for March in a Reuters poll of economists. The jobs-to-applicants ratio was 1.22 in March, labour ministry data showed, in line with a Reuters poll forecast and rising 0.01 point from the previous month's 1.21.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 26-04-2022 05:14 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 05:14 IST
Japan's jobless rate fell to 2.6% in March, while the availability of jobs increased, government data showed on Tuesday. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was lower than the 2.7% reported for February, which was also the median forecast for March in a Reuters poll of economists.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio was 1.22 in March, labour ministry data showed, in line with a Reuters poll forecast and rising 0.01 point from the previous month's 1.21. For a table on the data, go to the internal affairs ministry's website: http://www.stat.go.jp/english/data/roudou/index.htm

(Note: The jobs-to-applicants ratio and new job offers can be seen in Japanese on the labour ministry's website)

