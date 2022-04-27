Left Menu

China condemns latest U.S. sailing through Taiwan Strait

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 27-04-2022 07:15 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 07:15 IST
  • China

China's military on Wednesday condemned the United States after another U.S. warship sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait, saying such missions "deliberately" harm peace and stability.

The U.S. Navy said the guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson conducted a "routine Taiwan Strait transit" on Tuesday, in accordance with international law.

The United States has been carrying out such sailings at least once a month.

