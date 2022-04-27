China condemns latest U.S. sailing through Taiwan Strait

China's military on Wednesday condemned the United States after another U.S. warship sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait, saying such missions "deliberately" harm peace and stability.

The U.S. Navy said the guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson conducted a "routine Taiwan Strait transit" on Tuesday, in accordance with international law.

The United States has been carrying out such sailings at least once a month.

