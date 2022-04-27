Left Menu

2 died falling into sewer in Bawana

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2022 15:57 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 15:55 IST
Two men died after they allegedly fell into a sewer in Outer Delhi's Bawana on Wednesday, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

Police haven't confirmed if the two had gone inside the sewer to clean it.

The deceased have been identified as Chittaranjan and Abdul Kalam, they said.

Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service said, ''A call was received at 11.25 am about rescuing two persons who had fallen in a sewer in Bawana area. We rushed two fire tenders and took out the bodies from the sewer.'' The two were shifted to Maharshi Balmiki Hospital where they were declared brought dead, he said.

