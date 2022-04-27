Left Menu

Minister and IRENA delegation discuss issues relating to use of clean energy in Indian steel industry

The Minister shared his thoughts on Hydrogen Mission, clean and green steel, decarbonisation and carbon-neutral future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2022 20:52 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 20:52 IST
The delegation included Director General of IRENA Mr Fansesko La Chamera, his Deputy Ms Gauri Singh and others. Image Credit: Twitter(@RCP_Singh)
  Country:
  • India

Union Steel Minister Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh today met a high-level delegation from International Renewable Agency (IRENA) in New Delhi, and discussed various issues relating to use of renewable energy in Indian steel industry. The delegation included Director General of IRENA Mr Fansesko La Chamera, his Deputy Ms Gauri Singh and others. The Minister shared his thoughts on Hydrogen Mission, clean and green steel, decarbonisation and carbon-neutral future.

The talks also included developing the eco system for deep decarbonisation. Matters like achievements of the world in the field of decarbonisation, research, development, international cooperation for technology, need for technical and financial help for establishing a pilot plant to develop green hydrogen for green DRI, utilisation of renewable energy instead of thermal energy, need for studying lack of technology for making small industries energy efficient, and technological and financial help for establishing pilot plants for and carbon capturing were also discussed.

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

