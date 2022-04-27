Left Menu

Identify redundant laws, have knowledge beyond your own ministries: PM Modi to ministers

The topics of the presentation included 75 Amrit Sarovars in every district, implementation of 2022-23 budget announcements, rationalisation of autonomous bodies, decriminalisation of offences and capacity building commission, the sources said.Prime Minister Modi specifically told the ministers that the budget allocated to their respective ministries should be fully utilized, while ensuring the last-mile delivery of government scheme, the sources said.Modi told the ministers that they should have comprehensive knowledge about issues relate to governance and policy, going beyond their respective ministries, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2022 23:38 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 23:35 IST
Identify redundant laws, have knowledge beyond your own ministries: PM Modi to ministers
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Underlining that running a government is a collective responsibility, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday suggested to the members of his council of ministers that they should have comprehensive knowledge of governance issues going beyond their respective ministries, sources said. Modi also suggested them to identify redundant laws in their respective ministries and move towards scrapping them, the sources said, adding he asked them to take all necessary steps to ensure the delivery of government schemes on the ground. In line with the government's reform agenda, several presentations including on rationalisation of autonomous bodies and decriminalisation of certain minor offences were made by senior bureaucrats in the Union Council of Ministers' meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi. In total, five presentations were made in the meeting which lasted for nearly four hours. The topics of the presentation included 75 'Amrit Sarovars' in every district, implementation of 2022-23 budget announcements, rationalisation of autonomous bodies, decriminalisation of offences and capacity building commission, the sources said.

Prime Minister Modi specifically told the ministers that the budget allocated to their respective ministries should be fully utilized, while ensuring the last-mile delivery of government scheme, the sources said.

Modi told the ministers that they should have comprehensive knowledge about issues relate to governance and policy, going beyond their respective ministries, they said. In the meeting, the prime minister also suggested to the ministers that they should meet once in six weeks to discuss governance issues, the sources added.

The Amrit Sarovar initiative is a part of the government's water conservation measures. Under this programme, 75 water bodies will be developed and rejuvenated in each district to mark 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', to celebrate the 75th year of the country's independence. The government has been taking several measures to rationalise autonomous bodies alongwith decriminalising minor offences which are no more relevant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

ALSO READ

TRENDING

1
ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

 India
2
Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it will be visible

Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it wi...

 Global
3
Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; SpaceX set to launch the space station's next astronaut crew for NASA and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022