Air defense activated in Russia's Belgorod - TASS

Air defense systems were active in the Russian city of Belgorod in the early hours of Thursday, the TASS news agency cited the local government as saying.

The Belgorod province borders Ukraine's Luhansk, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions, all of which have seen heavy fighting since Russia invaded Ukraine two months ago. Russia has accused Ukraine of carrying out strikes on targets in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)