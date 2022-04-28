Left Menu

Putin set to dig in like a 'cancerous growth' in Ukraine-UK's Wallace

Russian President Vladimir Putin may seek to consolidate what he has got in Ukraine and dig in, like a "cancerous growth" within the country, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday. Just be a sort of cancerous growth within the country in Ukraine and make it very hard for people to move them out of those fortified positions."

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-04-2022 12:00 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 11:59 IST
Ben Wallace Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Russian President Vladimir Putin may seek to consolidate what he has got in Ukraine and dig in, like a "cancerous growth" within the country, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday. "You can see in his current statements he is, in almost desperation, trying to broaden this either with threats or indeed, with potential false flags or attacks," he told Sky News.

"I think it's certainly the case that Putin, having failed in nearly all his objectives, may seek to consolidate what he's got, sort of fortifying and dig in as he did in 2014. Just be a sort of cancerous growth within the country in Ukraine and make it very hard for people to move them out of those fortified positions."

