Putin set to dig in like a 'cancerous growth' in Ukraine-UK's Wallace
Russian President Vladimir Putin may seek to consolidate what he has got in Ukraine and dig in, like a "cancerous growth" within the country, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday. Just be a sort of cancerous growth within the country in Ukraine and make it very hard for people to move them out of those fortified positions."
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Russian President Vladimir Putin may seek to consolidate what he has got in Ukraine and dig in, like a "cancerous growth" within the country, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday. "You can see in his current statements he is, in almost desperation, trying to broaden this either with threats or indeed, with potential false flags or attacks," he told Sky News.
"I think it's certainly the case that Putin, having failed in nearly all his objectives, may seek to consolidate what he's got, sort of fortifying and dig in as he did in 2014. Just be a sort of cancerous growth within the country in Ukraine and make it very hard for people to move them out of those fortified positions."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Defence
- Vladimir Putin
- British
- Ben Wallace
- Sky News
- Ukraine
- Russian
- Putin
ALSO READ
Man who murdered UK lawmaker Amess sentenced to life in prison -Sky News
British lawmaker quits after sexual assault conviction, triggering by-election
Jack Newton, who lost a British Open playoff, dies at 72
Golf-Former Masters, British Open runner-up Newton dies aged 72
Russia says British fighters captured in Ukraine are being looked after