TRS MLC booked for "abusing" police inspector

A case against former minister and TRS MLC P Mahender Reddy has been registered for allegedly abusing a circle inspector in Tandur town of Vikarabad district, police said on Thursday.

The MLC allegedly used foul language against the policeman during a telephonic conversation with him, they said.

An audio-clip, having the voice purportedly of the MLC, was leaked and he is heard allegedly threatening the inspector. Meanwhile, Mahender Reddy told TV channels that he has lot of respect for the police.

''I am not saying I did not call him. I don't know how it was recorded, what happened, how it was managed, I don't know. I have lot of respect for police. I spoke well to him. Some are making that also troublesome. That's not good...I did not trouble anybody. I don't have to trouble anyone. I have a lot of respect for the police,'' Reddy said.

A police official said the matter was brought to the notice of senior police officials and a complaint was lodged, and subsequently a case against the MLC under relevant IPC sections was registered. Further investigations were on. Condemning the episode, Telangana State Police Officers Association demanded that the MLC offer unconditional apology to the circle inspector.

