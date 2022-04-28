Couple found dead inside water tank in Rajasthan village

A man and a woman were found dead in a water tank in Kishanpura village of Hanumangarh on Thursday, police said.

The two had gone missing from their homes Wednesday night, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Akshay, 20, and Nishu, 21. Their bodies were handed over to their relatives after the post mortem, they said.

Police said that preliminary investigation has found it to be a case of love affair. A case has been registered and investigation is on in the matter, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)