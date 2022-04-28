SC Bar Association declares executive committee poll results, Vikas Singh new president

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has announced the results of its Executive Committee elections 2021-2022, declaring senior advocate Vikas Singh as its next president.

Senior advocate Pradeep Kumar Rai was elected the vice-president, while advocate Rahul Kaushik has been elected as the honorary secretary.

The election result was declared on Wednesday. The SCBA elections this year were held physically as opposed to the previous two years when there were restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

