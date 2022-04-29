Maha: Rickshaw driver held for abetting suicide of his live-in partner
The accused was identified as Vikas Adgale, they said.The 28-year-old victim, Shobha Pathare, had parted ways with her husband due to some domestic issues and had been living with Adgale since the last two years, assistant inspector at Narpoli police station Vikas Raut said.The accused used to regularly drink and beat her up.
- Country:
- India
A 32-year-old rickshaw driver was arrested on Friday for allegedly abetting the suicide of his live-in partner at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said. The accused was identified as Vikas Adgale, they said.
The 28-year-old victim, Shobha Pathare, had parted ways with her husband due to some domestic issues and had been living with Adgale since the last two years, assistant inspector at Narpoli police station Vikas Raut said.
The accused used to regularly drink and beat her up. Fed up with the frequent harassment, the woman hanged herself to death at her home , he said, adding that her body was recovered on April 21.
Based on her autopsy report and intelligence inputs, police registered a case against Adgale under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 187 (wilfully neglecting to aid a public servant) and placed him under arrest, Raut said.
Despite being aware of the victim's suicide, the accused had not informed anyone about it, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shobha Pathare
- Raut
- Vikas Adgale
- Vikas Raut
- Bhiwandi
- Narpoli
- Maharashtra
ALSO READ
Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut takes digs at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement on 'Akhand Bharat'
Rise of new 'Hindu Owaisi' and new 'Hindutva MIM' with BJP's backing: Sanjay Raut's veiled swipe at Raj Thackeray
Raj Thackeray's MNS asks Sanjay Raut to 'shut his loudspeaker' over Owaisi remark
BJP using riots as tool to win polls; tension created on loudspeaker issue: Sanjay Raut
Even Lord Ram will be restless over developments in MP's Khargone: Sanjay Raut, says BJP sowing communal discord to win polls