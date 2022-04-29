Maha: Rickshaw driver held for abetting suicide of his live-in partner

Left Menu

A 32-year-old rickshaw driver was arrested on Friday for allegedly abetting the suicide of his live-in partner at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said. The accused was identified as Vikas Adgale, they said.

The 28-year-old victim, Shobha Pathare, had parted ways with her husband due to some domestic issues and had been living with Adgale since the last two years, assistant inspector at Narpoli police station Vikas Raut said.

The accused used to regularly drink and beat her up. Fed up with the frequent harassment, the woman hanged herself to death at her home , he said, adding that her body was recovered on April 21.

Based on her autopsy report and intelligence inputs, police registered a case against Adgale under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 187 (wilfully neglecting to aid a public servant) and placed him under arrest, Raut said.

Despite being aware of the victim's suicide, the accused had not informed anyone about it, police said.

