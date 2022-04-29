Left Menu

Karnataka to form committee to control hate speeches: CM Bommai

With a spate of communal flare-ups recurring in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said the State would form a committee to control hate speeches in accordance with instructions of the Supreme Court.We will form a committee to control hate speeches in accordance with the instructions of the Supreme Court, Bommai told reporters on Thursday at the Hubballi airport.The Chief Minister said such speeches are on the rise across the country, especially on social media platforms. Police had arrested over 130 people, including a cleric Waseem Pathan.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-04-2022 18:29 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 18:26 IST
Karnataka to form committee to control hate speeches: CM Bommai
Karntaka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With a spate of communal flare-ups recurring in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said the State would form a committee to control hate speeches following instructions of the Supreme Court.

"We will form a committee to control hate speeches following the instructions of the Supreme Court," Bommai told reporters on Thursday at the Hubballi airport.

The Chief Minister said such speeches are on the rise across the country, especially on social media platforms. The Supreme Court orders would be followed and a committee would be constituted to control hate speeches, he said.

The State witnessed tension starting from January when the Hijab row began. It was followed by the murder of Harsha, a Hindu activist, in Shivamogga.

The right-wing outfits also ran a campaign against halal cut meat and pushed for Jhatka meat during the 'Hosa Tadaku', a festival to eat non-vegetarian food a day after Ugadi.

Further, there was a boycott of Hindu fishermen by the Muslims in Udupi protesting against the rally by the right-wing members demanding a ban on cow slaughter.

The incident resulted in a boycott of Muslim traders around Hindu temples.

In the meantime, violence broke out in Hubballi over a social media post showing a saffron flag on a mosque. Police had arrested over 130 people, including a cleric Waseem Pathan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; The latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
3
Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

 United States
4
Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully to see the signs

Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully t...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022