Relatives: Former US Marine killed fighting in Ukraine

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-04-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 19:08 IST
Relatives are telling media outlets a former US Marine has been killed fighting alongside Ukrainian forces in war with Russia.

Rebecca Cabrera tells CNN her son, 22-year-old Willy Joseph Cancel, was killed on Monday while working for a military contracting company that sent him to Ukraine. His widow, Brittany Cancel, tells Fox News he leaves behind a young son and that she sees her husband as a hero.

“My husband did die in Ukraine,” Brittany Cancel said. “He went there wanting to help people, he had always felt that that was his main mission in life.”(AP) RUP

