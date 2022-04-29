Left Menu

Patiala clash: NCM seeks report from Punjab Chief Secy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 20:49 IST
Patiala clash: NCM seeks report from Punjab Chief Secy
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Minorities on Friday wrote to the Punjab chief secretary over clashes between two groups in Patiala district and sought a report on the matter within a week.

Local authorities announced an 11-hour curfew in Patiala district on Friday after four people were injured when two groups clashed over an anti-Khalistan march. The curfew will be enforced between 7 pm Friday and 6 am Saturday.

The NCM wrote to Punjab Chief Secretary Anirudh Tiwari, saying it has taken note of news reports of a communal clash involving one minority community in Patiala.

''You are requested to send a detailed report in the matter for consideration of the Commission within seven days,'' the letter to Tiwari said.

The clash took place outside the Kali Mata temple when members of an outfit that calls itself Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) began a 'Khalistan Murdabad March'.

Some Sikh activists, including Nihangs, took out another march against the Sena event.

Near the Kali Mata temple, the two groups came face to face and hurled stones at each other. The temple gates were locked and police deployed in large numbers to prevent the situation from escalating further in the city, police said.

A Sena leader said the outfit had planned the march as a reply to the announcement by 'Sikhs for Justice' to mark the ‘foundation day of Khalistan” on April 29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
2
Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

 United States
3
Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully to see the signs

Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully t...

 Australia
4
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; The latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022