Tamil Nadu CM urges PM Modi to accord permission to facilitate aid to Sri Lanka

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accord permission to facilitate the early movement of food, essential goods and lifesaving medicines to the people of Sri Lanka. In a letter to PM Modi, the Chief Minister said that the situation is getting worse with every passing day in Sri Lanka and has pushed millions of Sri Lankans into hardship and misery.

"I wish to draw your attention to the serious economic crisis that has engulfed Sri Lanka and has pushed millions of Sri Lankans into hardship and misery. The situation is reported to be getting worse with every passing day. Hence the unfolding humanitarian crisis must be addressed immediately," the letter reads. Earlier today, Stalin moved a resolution in the state Assembly urging the Centre to allow the state to send humanitarian aid to the crisis-hit Sri Lanka.

The Chief Minister recalled his earlier memorandum submitted to PM Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informing that the Government of Tamil Nadu is willing to provide essential commodities and lifesaving medicines to the people, who are in dire need of them but said no further action had been taken by the centre. "In the meanwhile, reports of untold sufferings and unrest in our neighbourhood have been pouring in every day. Considering this critical situation, the august House of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution today, urging the Government of India to positively consider our request to immediately despatch the much-needed supplies," Stalin said in a letter to the Prime Minister.

"During the deliberations that preceded the passing of the resolution in the House, all the political parties represented in the Assembly voiced their deep concern over the Sri Lankan situation and also the need for extending a helping hand in time, without further delay," he added. The Chief Minister further urged to immediately issue the necessary directions to the Ministry of External Affairs to process and facilitate the early movement of food, essential goods and lifesaving medicines from Tamil Nadu to the people of Sri Lanka.

"I wish to share and convey the collective sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu as reflected by the unanimous resolution passed today. With a deep sense of urgency and concern, I urge you to immediately issue the necessary directions to the Ministry of External Affairs to process and facilitate the early movement of food, essential goods and lifesaving medicines from Tamil Nadu to the people of Sri Lanka," Stalin said. Sri Lanka is facing an unprecedented economic crisis as the government's inability to import essential goods after the coronavirus pandemic torpedoed vital revenue from tourism and remittances. (ANI)

