Son, tantric held for attempting human sacrifice of elderly man

Police on Saturday arrested a tantric and a man on the charge of attempting human sacrifice of an elderly person in Odisha’s Kalahandi district, police said.

The human sacrifice of a 70-year-old man was allegedly planned by his 35-year-old son at the advice of the tantric to get untold treasure, the sub-divisional police officer of Dharmagarh, Dhiraj Kumar Chopdar said.

The man was rescued by the police and the villagers. A grama rakshi (village guard) was injured while catching the man's son who attacked him with an axe, the SDPO said.

