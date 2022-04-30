Jahangirpuri violence: Court allows plea seeking supply of FIR copy, extends judicial custody of accused

The Rohini Court of Delhi on Saturday allowed an application moved by accused Zafar Ahmed and Babuddin seeking supply of FIR copy and other documents connected with the Jahangirpuri violence case. The court also extended the judicial custody of the accused produced from video conferencing till May 13. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepika Singh directed the Delhi police to provide a copy of the FIR to the counsel appearing on behalf of the accused Zafar and Babuddin. The court further directed that the FIR would not be made public and content of the same won't be posted on social media.

The counsel Vivek Kadyan, Abid Ahmad and Mobina Khan argued on behalf of the accused that the Police have not provided a copy of the FIR, applications for police custody and judicial custody to the accused which is a fundamental right of the accused person. The counsel for applicants cited the judgement on this point. They submitted that a copy of the FIR is required for preparing the defence of the accused persons which was denied by the Police.

The application was opposed by the prosecution on the ground that the FIR can not be provided to accused persons as it pertains to a sensitive case connected with the riots. There is a three-member committee of Delhi police that can order to provide the copy. The counsel for accused persons should approach the committee. The Court on Friday after hearing the submission of counsels for applicants had called for a status report from Delhi Police.

The court last week had sent five accused to police remand till May 1, and four accused to Judicial custody. The link judge Mayan on April 23 had granted eight days of police custody remand of accused Ansar, Salim @ Chikna, Ahir, Dilshad and Sonu @ Imam.

Accused Aksar, Mohd. Ali, Gulam Rasul @ Gulli and Sheikh Hamid were sent to judicial custody till Saturday. Court had also issued a Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs) against the accused Sanwar Kalia, Saddam Khan, Anwar, Chand and Salman returnable for May 23, 2022.

Delhi police had arrested Sonu alias Yunus, who allegedly fired shots during the clashes and was planning to flee Delhi in a bid to evade arrest but he was caught 500 meters away from his house. On April 19, the police had produced him before a concerned district court which sent him to four-day police remand.

Accused Aksar, Mohd. Ali, Gulam Rasul @ Gulli and Sheikh Hamid were sent to judicial custody till April 30, 2022. National Security Act (NSA) was imposed against Ansar, Salim, Imam Sheikh alias Sonu, Dilshad and Ahir for their involvement in the Jahangirpuri violence money to abscond.

Violent clashes broke out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on April 16 between two groups during a Hanuman Jayanti procession that left nine people injured, including eight police personnel and a civilian. (ANI)

