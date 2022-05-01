Naxal leader of CPI-Maoist surrenders before Kalahandi police

Left Menu

ANI | Kalahandi (Odisha) | Updated: 01-05-2022 18:03 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 18:00 IST
Surrendered Naxal with CRPF officer and police in Kalahandi. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
A Naxal leader of the dreaded CPI (Maoist) surrendered before Kalahandi police in the presence of Koraput DIG of Police Rajesh Pandit, Kalahandi Superintendent of Police (SP) Saravana Vivek M, and Commandant CRPF Biplab Sarkar. The surrendered Naxal has been identified as Lalsu alias Laxman alias Sendhu, who carried a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh by Odisha police.

The 30-year-old was the area committee secretary of the Kalahandi area committee of outlawed CPI Maoist. According to the police, Lalsu joined the banned CPI (Maoist) Organisation in the year 2009. "After being in Ganglor Dalam of outlawed CPI Maoist in Chattisgarh for about one year, he came to Niyamagiri LOS of Odisha in 2011. Since then he was operating as an insurgent in Odisha. He was operating in Karlapat in 2014 as Area Committee Member. He was later promoted to ACS (Area Committee Secretary). He is an active member carrying an SLR gun and promoting the ideology of Maoists", stated the police.

As per the DIG Rajesh Pandit, Lalsu will be awarded Rs 5 lakh (award declared by police on him) as he surrendered before the police. He also said that Lalsu witnessed the human touch of police when he learned about his former party members Ramdas and Kalam Dei who had surrendered and were rehabilitated and got married with the help of Kalahandi police.

"He realized the futility of the violence of Maoists and decided to surrender", added Rajesh Pandit. Kalahandi Police last month solemnized the marriage of surrendered Naxals-- Ramdas and Kalamdei-- who laid down their arms in 2020. The marriage took place at a temple on Reserve Police premises of Bhawanipatna.

Due to the rehabilitation policy of the Government of Odisha, many Maoists who are natives of neighboring Chhatisgarh are also surrendering in Odisha in various districts. Lalsu also became motivated to shun the path of violence and join the mainstream. He will be given livelihood training so that he can get a job. Lalsu will be rehabilitated as per the surrender and rehabilitation policy Odisha government.

Besides financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh, Lalsu would be provided land, the expense of building a house, marriage allowance, study allowance of Rs 3,000 per month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

