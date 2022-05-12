Man trying to give religious colour to acts of mischief by juveniles arrested: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on Wednesday said it took preventive action and arrested a man who was allegedly trying to give religious colour to acts of mischief by some juveniles in northwest Delhi's Mahendra Park area. The man, identified as Jahangirpuri-resident Shiv Kumar (48), was found targeting one specific community without verifying facts and provoking the crowd, it said. The police received a call around 6.15 am that glasses of vehicles had been broken ''by some Muslim boys'', officials said, adding that after reaching the spot, the team found rear windscreens of two cars broken and a crowd gathered there, they said. ''The caller (Kumar) was found targeting one specific community without verification of facts and trying to give a religious colour to a mischievous act of some persons and provoking the crowd that was gathered there,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said. ''During enquiry, footage from CCTV cameras were analyzed in which.. (those behind the breaking of vehicle glasses) were identified as three juveniles (all non-Muslims) and action under section 427 of the Indian Penal Code was initiated against them,'' the DCP said. ''In view of prevalent sensitivity owing to recent incident in adjacent block of Jahangirpuri and boisterous behaviour of the caller which could have affected the peace and tranquility of the area, preventive action under CrPC was taken against the caller,'' Rangnani said. The allegations of the caller regarding beating by police could not be substantiated. The police got him medically examined from BJRM hospital before his production before a court in northwest district, police added. Clashes had broken out between two communities during the procession on April 16, leaving eight police personnel and a local resident injured. According to police, there was stone-pelting and arson during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched.

