Controversy Over SMIC's Alleged Military Tech Transfer to Iran
SMIC, China's leading chipmaker, has reportedly supplied chipmaking tools to Iran's military, raising alarms about China's position amid U.S.-Iran tensions. The alleged tech transfers, under U.S. sanctions, could intensify discord between Washington and Beijing as both engage in a tech competition and geopolitical struggles in the Middle East.
China's largest chipmaker, SMIC, is at the center of controversy after allegedly supplying chipmaking tools to Iran's military, as stated by two senior U.S. officials. This revelation raises significant questions about China's stance amid the ongoing conflict involving the U.S. and Iran.
The undisclosed officials reported that technical training on SMIC's semiconductor technology was likely part of this collaboration. They did not confirm whether these tools originated from the U.S., as such a transaction could violate U.S. sanctions.
The tensions come amidst China's trade dealings with Iran, despite SMIC being blacklisted by the U.S. in 2020. The U.S. has ramped up efforts to curb China's chip industry, creating friction with Beijing amidst a broader geopolitical struggle in the region.
ALSO READ
Trump's Meeting with Micron Technology Leader Sparks Interest
Ukraine Intensifies Long-Range Strikes Amid Shifts in Global Oil Sanctions
Tensions Surge: Pakistan Resumes Military Operations Against Afghanistan
Ukraine's Bold Energy Strikes Intensify Pressure on Russia Amidst Sanctions Shift
Israeli military says it has sent another division into Lebanon, expanding its operation against Hezbollah, reports AP.