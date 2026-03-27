Controversy Over SMIC's Alleged Military Tech Transfer to Iran

China's largest chipmaker, SMIC, is at the center of controversy after allegedly supplying chipmaking tools to Iran's military, as stated by two senior U.S. officials. This revelation raises significant questions about China's stance amid the ongoing conflict involving the U.S. and Iran.

The undisclosed officials reported that technical training on SMIC's semiconductor technology was likely part of this collaboration. They did not confirm whether these tools originated from the U.S., as such a transaction could violate U.S. sanctions.

The tensions come amidst China's trade dealings with Iran, despite SMIC being blacklisted by the U.S. in 2020. The U.S. has ramped up efforts to curb China's chip industry, creating friction with Beijing amidst a broader geopolitical struggle in the region.