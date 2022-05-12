Denmark to push for quick NATO admission of Finland - PM
Denmark will push for a quick NATO admission process of Finland, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Thursday after Finland signaled it would apply for membership of the military alliance "without delay". "Denmark will of course warmly welcome Finland to NATO. "Denmark will do everything for a quick admission process after the formal application."
Denmark will push for a quick NATO admission process of Finland, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Thursday after Finland signaled it would apply for membership of the military alliance "without delay".
"Denmark will of course warmly welcome Finland to NATO. (It) will strengthen NATO and our common security," Frederiksen said on Twitter. "Denmark will do everything for a quick admission process after the formal application."
