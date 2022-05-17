Science News Roundup: U.S. Congress panel to hold first UFO hearings in half a century

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

U.S. Congress panel to hold first UFO hearings in half a century

Two top U.S. defense intelligence officials were due to testify on Capitol Hill on Tuesday about what the government knows of unidentified flying objects, in the first public congressional hearing concerning UFOs in more than 50 years. The hearing before a U.S. House Intelligence subcommittee comes 11 months after a report documenting more than 140 cases of what the government officially calls "unidentified aerial phenomena," or UAPs, that U.S. military pilots have reported observing since 2004.

