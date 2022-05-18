Russia says 694 Ukrainian fighters from Azovstal surrendered over last 24 hours - RIA

Russia's defense ministry said that 694 Ukrainian fighters holed up in Mariupol's Azovstal steelworks had surrendered over the last 24 hours, the RIA news agency reported on Wednesday.

Since Monday, 959 militants from Azovstal have surrendered, 80 of whom were wounded, RIA reported citing the ministry.

