Russia says 694 Ukrainian fighters from Azovstal surrendered over last 24 hours - RIA
Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2022 13:50 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 13:29 IST
Russia's defense ministry said that 694 Ukrainian fighters holed up in Mariupol's Azovstal steelworks had surrendered over the last 24 hours, the RIA news agency reported on Wednesday.
Since Monday, 959 militants from Azovstal have surrendered, 80 of whom were wounded, RIA reported citing the ministry.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Azovstal
- defence ministry
- Mariupol
- Russia
- Ukrainian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia says it started shelling Azovstal plant after Ukraine took advantage of ceasefire - RIA
Mariupol mayor says heavy fighting under way at Azovstal steel plant
Russia still ready to provide safe passage from Azovstal, Putin tells Israel's Bennett
Putin says Russia ready to provide safe passage for civilians in Mariupol's Azovstal
Britain says Russia continued ground assault on Azovstal steel plant for second day