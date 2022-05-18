Left Menu

Russia says 694 Ukrainian fighters from Azovstal surrendered over last 24 hours - RIA

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2022 13:50 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 13:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Russia's defense ministry said that 694 Ukrainian fighters holed up in Mariupol's Azovstal steelworks had surrendered over the last 24 hours, the RIA news agency reported on Wednesday.

Since Monday, 959 militants from Azovstal have surrendered, 80 of whom were wounded, RIA reported citing the ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

