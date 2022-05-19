Evacuation of Ukrainian troops from Mariupol continues - Ukrainian general
Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 17:18 IST
A Ukrainian general said on Thursday the evacuation of Ukrainian troops from the city of Mariupol was continuing but provided no details. "In the Mariupol direction, measures are being taken to evacuate our heroes," Oleksiy Gromov, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, told an online briefing.
Moscow said on Thursday that 1,730 Ukrainian fighters had surrendered in Mariupol over three days, including 771 in the past 24 hours.
