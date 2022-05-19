Left Menu

Mining leases: SC to hear plea related to probes against Jharkhand CM, others

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 17:35 IST
The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Friday a plea related to probes by CBI and the Enforcement Directorate into the mining lease allegedly granted to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and some shell companies operated by his family members and associates.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justice Hima Kohli took note of the submissions of senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Mukul Rohatgi that this was a serious case where the probe agency has been filing sealed cover documents in the Jharkhand High Court before the issuance of notice and without giving them to the other side.

"Will list tomorrow," the bench said.

"This is a serious matter I seek to mention. A PIL was filed in the Jharkhand High Court which has not yet been admitted. Still, the ED comes and hands over sealed cover documents," one of the senior lawyers said.

The two lawyers said that these sealed cover documents have been taken on record and the matter, which has no urgency, has been listed before the high court.

The apex court was informed that the High Court is scheduled to continue hearing on Thursday the two PILs seeking CBI and ED probe into the mining lease allegedly granted to the chief minister and some shell companies operated by his family members and associates. A bench headed by the Chief Justice of the high court has been hearing the PILs.

The PIL filed by one Arun Dubey has led to an ED probe in the alleged MNREGA scam. The ED on Monday had submitted its report in a sealed cover on the fresh findings following the raids and arrest of suspended mines secretary Pooja Singhal and Chartered Accountant Suman Kumar in connection with the alleged MNREGA scam.

