Justice for Jharkhand: Pursuit of Truth in the Tragic Case of a 12-Year-Old

In a tragic incident shaking Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, authorities have detained several suspects related to the harrowing case of a 12-year-old girl's rape and murder. The local SP, Anjani Anjan, confirmed that investigators are on the verge of cracking the case.

The girl disappeared during the 'Mangla' procession, part of Ram Navami celebrations, and her body was discovered in a field the following day. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is vigorously probing the matter, guided by promising leads.

The gravity of the case has led to widespread public outcry. The Jharkhand High Court has taken suo motu cognisance, while political entities, including the BJP, demand immediate action, with the possibility of a statewide bandh if justice isn't swiftly served.

(With inputs from agencies.)