Three people stabbed in south-east Norway attack

At least three people were stabbed and injured on Friday in random attacks in a village in southeast Norway, police said.

One of the victims was in critical condition. A suspect was later apprehended, officials said.

"I can confirm we have the offender under control," a police spokesperson told Reuters. "We do not believe there were any more offenders." Police had earlier said at least four people were stabbed.

The attack took place in the rural, mountainous Nore and Uvdal municipality in Norway's Numedal region.

Also Read: Norway to ramp up offshore wind in drive to go green

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)