Newly-wed lady doctor found hanging
A newly-wed lady doctor allegedly died by suicide in her parents house at Mettupalayam, 33 km from here, police said on Friday.She was preparing for NEET eligibility-cum-entrance test to do a postgraduate course, they said. According to the police, the woman Rasi, married to Ahishek for six months, had gone to stay in her parents residence to prepare for the exam.
- Country:
- India
A newly-wed lady doctor allegedly died by suicide in her parents' house at Mettupalayam, 33 km from here, police said on Friday.
She was preparing for NEET (eligibility-cum-entrance test) to do a postgraduate course, they said. According to the police, the woman Rasi, married to Abhishek for six months, had gone to stay in her parents' residence to prepare for the exam. She completed her MBBS in 2020. She had gone to the third floor of the house on Thursday night to study for the test and did not show up for long. So, her father knocked at the door, still there was no response, the police said.
Then, he looked through the window and found her hanging from a ceiling fan, they said. He immediately informed the police. They said they were investigating whether the suicide was due to a family dispute or a NEET-related issue. Since the death occurred within six months of marriage, the mandatory RDO inquiry has been ordered.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
