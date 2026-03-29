Houthi Missile Strikes Intensify Tensions in Middle East Conflict
Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have launched two missile strikes on Israel as hostilities in the Middle East enter their second month. Israeli officials confirmed intercepting the first missile, with no immediate comment on the second. The conflict broadens with Lebanon and continued Israeli air strikes across Tehran.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The Iranian-supported Houthi rebels have escalated tensions by claiming responsibility for two missile attacks on Israel. Making their announcement through the Al-Masirah TV, Houthi General Yahya Saree confirmed the missile launches, marking the first instance of Houthi aggression against Israel since the onset of the conflict last month.
The Israeli defense system intercepted the first missile, while details regarding the second missile remain unclear. This development follows a pattern of heightened aggression, with airstrikes extending into southern Lebanese regions, resulting in numerous casualties including Syrian nationals and Lebanese residents.
As violence across the region intensifies, foreign ministers from key Middle Eastern countries convene in Islamabad for diplomatic talks led by Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in hopes of finding a resolution to the ongoing turmoil.
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- Houthi
- missile
- Israel
- conflict
- Yemen
- Southern Lebanon
- Tehran
- attacks
- Al-Masirah
- Middle East
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