Russia says it struck Ukrainian arms depot storing shells for U.S.-made artillery weapons
Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2022 13:17 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 13:11 IST
Russia's defence ministry said on Tuesday that its forces struck an arms depot in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas used to store shells for U.S.-produced M777 howitzers, a type of artillery weapon.
Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.
