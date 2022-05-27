Defense Minister Rajnath Singh takes a sea sortie in submarine

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday took a sea sortie in a submarine. ''Had a wonderful and thrilling experience during my sea sortie of 'INS Khanderi' today'', he tweeted. ''Spent hours under the sea and witnessed the combat capabilities and offensive strength of the state-of-the-art Kalvari class submarine'', Singh added. After having first-hand insight into the underwater capabilities of the Indian Navy, the Minister said he is more assured of India's security.

The Indian Navy is a modern, potent & credible force that has the capability to remain vigilant, valiant, and victorious in each and every situation, Singh said.