Defense Minister Rajnath Singh takes a sea sortie in submarine

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday took a sea sortie in a submarine. The Indian Navy is a modern, potent credible force which has the capability to remain vigilant, valiant and victorious in each and every situation, Singh said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-05-2022 15:38 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 15:34 IST
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday took a sea sortie in a submarine. ''Had a wonderful and thrilling experience during my sea sortie of 'INS Khanderi' today'', he tweeted. ''Spent hours under the sea and witnessed the combat capabilities and offensive strength of the state-of-the-art Kalvari class submarine'', Singh added. After having first-hand insight into the underwater capabilities of the Indian Navy, the Minister said he is more assured of India's security.

The Indian Navy is a modern, potent & credible force that has the capability to remain vigilant, valiant, and victorious in each and every situation, Singh said.

