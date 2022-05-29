Kolkata: Rehab centre patient stabs two employees, arrested
Two employees of a rehabilitation centre for drug addicts and alcoholics here were injured when an inmate allegedly stabbed them on Sunday, a police officer said. The patient has been arrested.The condition of one of the injured, who had to be admitted to a hospital, is stated to be serious, the officer said.Further investigation is underway.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-05-2022 17:09 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 17:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Two employees of a rehabilitation center for drug addicts and alcoholics here were injured when an inmate allegedly stabbed them on Sunday, a police officer said. Rajiv d Costa and Arup Naskar suffered injuries after the patient, undergoing treatment at the center for the past one month, stabbed them in the kitchen around 8:30 am, he said. The patient has been arrested.
The condition of one of the injured, who had to be admitted to a hospital, is stated to be serious, the officer said.
Further investigation is underway.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Arup Naskar
Advertisement