Saudi King Salman appoints climate envoy, ambassador to China - royal decrees
Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 18:53 IST
Saudi King Salman appointed minister of state for foreign affairs Adel al-Jubeir as the kingdom's climate envoy, a royal decree said on Sunday, adding that he will also keep his job as a minister.
The king also appointed Abdulrahman al-Harbi as ambassador to China and two new advisors to the royal court, decrees published by state media said.
