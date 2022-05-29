Saudi King Salman appoints climate envoy, ambassador to China - royal decrees

Saudi King Salman appointed minister of state for foreign affairs Adel al-Jubeir as the kingdom's climate envoy, a royal decree said on Sunday, adding that he will also keep his job as a minister.

The king also appointed Abdulrahman al-Harbi as ambassador to China and two new advisors to the royal court, decrees published by state media said.

