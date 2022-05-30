Police inspector, middleman held in graft case
- Country:
- India
A police inspector and a middleman were arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 in Tonk district of Rajasthan on Monday, an Anti-Corruption Bureau official said.
The accused inspector, Harinarayan Meena, the SHO of the Peeplu police station of Tonk, had demanded a monthly bribe of Rs 40,000 through a private man Bhanwar Lal from the complainant for allowing him smooth transportation of sand.
After verification of the complaint, a trap was laid and the accused inspector and the middleman were arrested while taking Rs 20,000, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Harinarayan
- Meena
- Bhanwar Lal
- Rajasthan
- Peeplu
- Tonk
ALSO READ
All papers of Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Exam leaked: BJP MP Meena
Meenakshi Lekhi participates in 7th BRICS Culture Ministers’ Meeting
India, Hungary have new opportunities in green hydrogen, solar energy: Meenakshi Lekhi
India, Hungary have new opportunities in green hydrogen, solar energy: Meenakashi Lekhi
Bridging diasporic gaps: MoS External Affairs and MoS for Culture Meenakshi Lekhi graciously launches the International Desi website