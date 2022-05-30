Left Menu

Police inspector, middleman held in graft case

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-05-2022 23:51 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 23:51 IST
A police inspector and a middleman were arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 in Tonk district of Rajasthan on Monday, an Anti-Corruption Bureau official said.

The accused inspector, Harinarayan Meena, the SHO of the Peeplu police station of Tonk, had demanded a monthly bribe of Rs 40,000 through a private man Bhanwar Lal from the complainant for allowing him smooth transportation of sand.

After verification of the complaint, a trap was laid and the accused inspector and the middleman were arrested while taking Rs 20,000, the official said.

