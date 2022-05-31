Beijing reports 16 new symptomatic COVID cases for May 30, 2 asymptomatic cases
China's capital Beijing reported 16 new domestically transmitted symptomatic coronavirus cases for May 30, up from eight a day earlier, the city government said on Tuesday.
Local asymptomatic cases fell to two from four from the previous day, it said.
