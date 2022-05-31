Left Menu

Beijing reports 16 new symptomatic COVID cases for May 30, 2 asymptomatic cases

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 31-05-2022 05:32 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 05:32 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China's capital Beijing reported 16 new domestically transmitted symptomatic coronavirus cases for May 30, up from eight a day earlier, the city government said on Tuesday.

Local asymptomatic cases fell to two from four from the previous day, it said.

