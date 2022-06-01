Lawrence Bishnoi withdraws petition from Delhi High court, will move Punjab and Haryana High court

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on Wednesday withdrew from the Delhi High Court his petition seeking protection in case his custody was granted to Punjab Police. Now the petition will be filed before Punjab and Haryana High court. Some days back his name surfaced in singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case. Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday in Punjab's Mansa district.

Justice Swarn Kanta Sharma allowed withdrawing the petition after hearing the submission made by Advocate Vishal Chopra counsel for Lawrence Bishnoi. The Delhi Court on Tuesday had listed for hearing the pela moved by Bishnoi. His plea was mentioned before the bench of the Acting Chief Justice.

On the other hand, Delhi Police had taken 5-day custody of Bishnoi in connection with a case registered in police station Narela, Delhi. Advocate Vishal Chopra had mentioned the plea before the bench. He submitted that there is an urgency to hear the matter as there is an apprehension of a fake encounter of Lawrence Bishnoi.

Special NIA court on Monday had refused to entertain the plea moved by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Bishnoi, who is being alleged to have links with Singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder has approached the special court suspecting fake encounter by Punjab Police. Bishnoi is under trial and accused of Mcoca before a special court. Special NIA Judge Praveen Singh of Patiala House Court had refused to entertain the plea seeking direction to Tihar jail authorities to give prior information to the court and not to give the custody of Bishnoi to any state police including Punjab.

The plea moved by Advocate Vishal Chopra stated that the trial of the applicant under MCOCA would hamper if his custody was granted to other states' police. Court sources confirmed that the Special Judge has refused to entertain the plea saying the security is a state subject. The court can not pass any direction in the matter. As there is no production warrant has been issued.

On the other hand, the counsel for the accused had denied the confirmation. Lawrence Bishnoi is accused in the MCOCA case pending before the Special Judge of Patiala House court. He is currently lodged in the Tihar jail. (ANI)