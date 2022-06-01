Indian-origin Malaysian fined for smuggling pythons into Singapore

An Indian-origin Malaysian truck driver was fined over USD 3,600 on Wednesday for smuggling two reticulated pythons into Singapore from southern Malaysia.

Pulenthiran Palaniappan, 51, was fined after he pleaded guilty to one count of importing a protected species without a permit, Channel News Asia reported.

Two more charges of failing to take reasonable steps to ensure the pythons were not transported in a safe manner were considered for sentencing.

Reticulated python is a python species native to South and Southeast Asia. It is the world's longest snake. In several countries, it is hunted for its skin, for use in traditional medicine, and for sale as pets.

The reptiles were seized on April 7 by Immigration and Checkpoints Authority officers who inspected a Malaysia-registered container truck driven by Palaniappan.

The two pythons were euthanised after they were found to have severe, chronic and irreversible health conditions.

They were found hidden in cloth bundles in a Styrofoam box concealed in an overhead compartment above the driver's seat.

Investigations revealed that Palaniappan agreed to help a man in Malaysia deliver the animals to an unknown recipient in Singapore.

He was to be paid Malaysian Ringgit 300 (USD 68 approx) for the job. He collected the box containing the reptiles in Johor Bahru on April 7, as he intended to deliver cement to a company in Singapore that day.

After the seizure at night, the pythons were brought to Singapore’s Mandai Wildlife Group for health examinations the next day.

A doctor with the conservation, research and veterinary department verified that both pythons had injuries associated with poor handling and environmental conditions.

This led to spinal deviation, mouth inflammation and swelling of the eye in both animals.

''These were severe health conditions which were chronic and irreversible; and thus the two pythons were humanely euthanised due to welfare considerations,'' the report said, citing court documents.

A Singapore National Parks Board (NParks) veterinarian also assessed that the pythons suffered from chronic diseases that could cause pain and discomfort, and that the transport conditions caused them unnecessary suffering.

NParks prosecutor Ron Goh asked for the fine that was imposed, arguing that there was public interest in deterring such smuggling cases.

Defence lawyer Dhillon Surinder Singh asked for a lower fine of SGD 3,500 (USD 2,550), arguing that his client was a first-time offender of poor means who had no employment during the investigations.

The lawyer also argued that it was unclear whether the pythons' medical conditions were pre-existing or whether they were the result of the transport conditions, as Palaniappan did not open the box after collecting it.

The judge agreed with the prosecution that a deterrent sentence was necessary and imposed a penalty of SGD 5,000 (USD 3,643 approx) on Palaniappan.

The penalty for importing a scheduled species without a permit is jail for up to two years, a fine of up to SGD 50,000 (USD 3,64,30 approx) for each scheduled species, up to a total of SGD 500,000 (USD 364,299 approx) or both.

