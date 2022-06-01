Left Menu

Guj: Cop injured in firing during raid at village for country-made guns

Pellets fired from the gun wounded a constable on his leg, Vaghela said.Soon after the firing, other villagers started pelting stones on policemen and fled from the spot, he said, adding that a probe is underway into the incident and no one has been detained so far.

A constable was injured when some locals opened fire at a police team during a raid in a remote village in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district on Wednesday, an official said. The incident took place in Kalikankar village in Poshina taluka, where a police team had gone to conduct a raid, following a tip-off about the presence of country-made guns there, district superintendent of police Vishal Kumar Vaghela said.

While a constable from the Poshina police station was injured in the firing, two other policemen sustained minor injuries after locals hurled stones at the police party, he said.

The injured policeman has been admitted to a hospital in Himmatnagar town for further treatment, the official said.

''Based on a tip-off that some people were in possession of country-made guns, a team from Poshina police station rushed to Kalikankar village bordering Rajasthan. When they were searching for the arms cache, an unidentified person opened fire using his country-made gun. Pellets fired from the gun wounded a constable on his leg,'' Vaghela said.

Soon after the firing, other villagers started pelting stones on policemen and fled from the spot, he said, adding that a probe is underway into the incident and no one has been detained so far.

