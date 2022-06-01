Ukraine has assured U.S. it will not use weapons systems against targets in Russia - Blinken
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-06-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 20:41 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that Ukraine had given assurances that it will not use long-range weapons systems provided by Washington against targets on Russian territory.
Blinken was asked what could be done to minimize the risks of escalation as the United States provides long-range weapons systems to Ukraine, after a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Washington.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Russian
- Washington
- NATO
- Antony Blinken
- United States
- Jens Stoltenberg
- State
- Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Japan respects Sweden's decision to join NATO - govt spokesman
US special coordinator for Tibet to visit India and Nepal from Tuesday
Russia's Lavrov says Finland, Sweden joining NATO makes 'no big difference'
UK ‘strongly supports’ Sweden, Finland joining NATO
Sweden signs NATO request, Finns to formally endorse move