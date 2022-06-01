Undertrials who escaped from custody held in Agra

Gurugram police on Wednesday nabbed two jail inmates, who fled from police custody on Monday afternoon, in Agra, officials said.

The two were accused of rape and robbery.

Six people, including three cops and an Oyo guest house operator, were also held on Tuesday for allegedly aiding the undertrial inmates to flee from police custody, they said.

On Monday, when prisoners Abhijeet alias Ajay and Rakesh were being taken back to Bhondsi Jail in a private vehicle after medical examination from LNJP Hospital in Delhi, the police stopped at a guest house in Sector-38 from where they escaped on a scooty.

On the complaint of inspector Jang Bahadur, an FIR was registered at Sadar police station.

On Wednesday, a team of crime unit, Palam Vihar nabbed both the accused from Agra, said the police.

Police commissioner Kala Ramachandran confirmed the arrest.

