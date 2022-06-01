Left Menu

Undertrials who escaped from custody held in Agra

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 01-06-2022 21:33 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 21:33 IST
Undertrials who escaped from custody held in Agra
  • Country:
  • India

Gurugram police on Wednesday nabbed two jail inmates, who fled from police custody on Monday afternoon, in Agra, officials said.

The two were accused of rape and robbery.

Six people, including three cops and an Oyo guest house operator, were also held on Tuesday for allegedly aiding the undertrial inmates to flee from police custody, they said.

On Monday, when prisoners Abhijeet alias Ajay and Rakesh were being taken back to Bhondsi Jail in a private vehicle after medical examination from LNJP Hospital in Delhi, the police stopped at a guest house in Sector-38 from where they escaped on a scooty.

On the complaint of inspector Jang Bahadur, an FIR was registered at Sadar police station.

On Wednesday, a team of crime unit, Palam Vihar nabbed both the accused from Agra, said the police.

Police commissioner Kala Ramachandran confirmed the arrest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022