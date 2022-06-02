Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Hinckley, who shot Reagan in 1981, granted full freedom

A federal judge on Wednesday granted John Hinckley, the man who shot and wounded President Ronald Reagan and three others in a 1981 assassination attempt, unconditional release from the remaining restrictions he faced, U.S. media reported. During a hearing in Washington, U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman lifted travel and internet usage restrictions against Hinckley, who has been living on his own in Williamsburg, Virginia, Fox News reported. Friedman's order will take effect on June 15, it reported.

U.S. needs more baby formula makers, Biden tells manufacturers

U.S. President Joe Biden met with major infant formula manufacturers on Wednesday, and suggested their ranks should grow, as his administration presses ahead with efforts to boost imported supplies to help ease a nationwide shortage."We need more new entrants in the infant formula market," Biden said during a virtual meeting with executives from ByHeart, Bubs Australia, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Perrigo Company and Nestle SA's Gerber. Multiple global suppliers are seeking U.S. approval to ship critical baby formula as Biden's administration accelerates what it has dubbed "Operation Fly Formula" to help fill store shelves and calm frustrated parents.

U.S. to cancel all remaining student loans used for bankrupt Corinthian Colleges

The U.S. Department of Education on Wednesday said it will cancel all remaining federal student loans used to attend any campus owned by for-profit Corinthian Colleges Inc, which shut down in 2015 amid investigations into whether it misled investors and students. The decision, to be announced by Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday, will result in $5.8 billion in full loan discharges for 560,000 borrowers, the largest single such move ever made by the department, department officials said.

Four dead, including gunman, in Oklahoma hospital campus shooting, police say

Four people were killed, including a gunman, and multiple others were wounded in a shooting on Wednesday on a hospital campus in Tulsa, Oklahoma, police said. Officers were still working to clear the St. Francis Hospital campus, the Tulsa Police Department said on Twitter.

California should pay reparations to African Americans, task force says

A California task force released a 500-page report detailing the state's role in perpetuating historic discrimination against African Americans, while recommending an official government apology and making a case for financial restitution. The document made public on Wednesday explained the harms suffered by descendants of enslaved people long after slavery was abolished in the 19th century, citing discriminatory laws and practices in housing, education, employment and the legal system.

U.S. interior secretary tests positive for COVID

U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said on Wednesday that she has tested positive for COVID-19. "I feel fine and am grateful to be fully vaccinated and twice boosted," she wrote on Twitter.

New York subway shooting survivor sues gun manufacturer Glock

A New York woman who was injured during the April 12 mass shooting aboard a New York City subway car has sued Glock Inc, arguing the gun manufacturer should have known its weapons could be purchased by people with criminal intent. Brooklyn resident Ilene Steur, 49, is seeking to have the Georgia-based company and its Austrian parent, Glock Ges.m.b.H, compensate her for physical injuries and emotional pain she suffered after she was shot on the northbound N train while on her way to work, according to the complaint.

Factbox-Litigation over school shootings brings mixed results

Mass school shootings, like the one that killed 21 people last week in an Uvalde, Texas elementary school, have frequently led to litigation against school officials, law enforcement, perpetrators’ families and gun manufacturers. Outcomes of past cases have varied widely, with some cases dismissed on legal grounds early in litigation and others reaching settlement. No cases have so far been filed over the Uvalde shooting. Here is some of the notable litigation filed in the wake of shootings:

Florida man searching lake for Frisbees killed by alligator

The mutilated body of a man killed by an alligator was found at the edge of a Florida lake the victim was known for wading into, despite posted warnings, to collect lost Frisbees to re-sell them, officials said on Wednesday. The man, identified as Sean Thomas McGuinness, 47, and described by police as a transient, became the first human alligator fatality documented in Florida since 2019, said Paul Cozzie, Pinellas County director of parks and conservation resources.

Washington mulls final invite list for Americas summit - U.S. officials

The United States is still hammering out a final guest list ahead of next week's Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, senior U.S. officials said on Wednesday, after weeks of tension around several countries expected to be excluded. Summit preparations have been clouded by the threat of an embarrassing boycott by some regional leaders, including Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, if Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua are not invited.

