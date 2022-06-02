Left Menu

At least two people interrupt Queen Elizabeth's military parade

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-06-2022 15:01 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 14:53 IST
At least two people caused a disturbance at a military parade which launches celebrations for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee on Thursday, running out in front of marching soldiers before being arrested, TV pictures showed.

The two men ran out from behind barriers on the Mall boulevard, which leads to Buckingham Palace, and lay down in front of a marching band, footage showed. One of the individuals appears to hold up a banner, before police dragged away the men, one of whom was wearing a gold crown on his head.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

