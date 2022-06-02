Left Menu

CBI files charge-sheet against former Maha minister Anil Deshmukh in corruption case

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-06-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 17:47 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday filed a charge-sheet against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh and others in a corruption case.

The 71-year-old NCP leader, who was arrested in November last year, is currently in judicial custody in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and is lodged in the city's Arthur Road Jail.

The charge-sheet was filed at the court's registry and will come before the special judge for cognizance after verification of documents.

In April this year, the CBI had, for probe into the corruption case, taken custody of Deshmukh, his aides Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde, as well as dismissed policemen Sachin Waze, who was made an approver in the case on Wednesday.

Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh had alleged Deshmukh, then home minister, had directed police personnel to collect Rs 100 crore per month from restaurants and bars in the city.

Deshmukh denied the allegations but had to step down from his post after the Bombay High Court directed the CBI to register a case against him.

