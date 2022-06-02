Left Menu

MP: Mud quarry caves in, 2 dead, 1 injured

PTI | Ujjain | Updated: 02-06-2022 19:31 IST
Two men were killed and one person was severely injured on Thursday when the mud quarry they were digging caved in at a village near Mahidpur area in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, police said.

People in the vicinity pulled the three men from the debris and rushed them to a hospital, where two were declared dead on arrival while the third was being treated at the district hospital, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Akash Bhuria told PTI over phone.

''The quarry was on government land and people used to extract mud to build houses and other civil works. A case has been registered and probe is underway,'' Bhuria said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

